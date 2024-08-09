(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) --





1990 -- UN Security Council unanimously adopts 662 considering Iraq's annexation of the State of Kuwait null and void. The resolution stated that council members are determined to end Iraq's of Kuwait and help the Kuwaiti people restore their homeland's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

1990 -- The Iraqi regime's orders all missions in Kuwait to relocate to Baghdad under alleged annexation of State of Kuwait, which the UNSC considered null and void.

2000 -- The State of Kuwait and the United States signs a medical memorandum of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

2005 -- Mesleh Al-Azmi, a former MP, passes away at age 65.

2006 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company delivers operations and management of 40 fuel stations to Al-Sour Co. in line with the privatization plan.

2008 -- Kuwaiti Taekwondo practitioner Wejdan Al-Enezi wins the gold medal at the fourth Al-Hassan international tournament held in Jordan.

2010 -- Kuwait and the UK sign in London an MoU for security cooperation, according to which, among other items, the UK would supply the Gulf State with high-tech security cameras to be installed at sensitive sites, as well as transferring expertise to the Ministry of Interior.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti national diving team wins the 20th GCC tournament with 12 gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals.

2015 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registers two patents at the US patent office attributed to Dr. Shawqi Lahaleyah.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs with the Maldives a KD-15-million loan agreement to fund expansion of the Maldives' Ibrahim Nasr international airport.

2016 -- Kuwait and France sign a major deal according to which Paris would sell the Gulf State up to 30 military Caracal helicopters.

2020 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah announces USD 41 million in aid to the Lebanese people during the international conference on the assistance and support of Lebanon and its people held in the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion.

2022 -- Kuwait Capital Markets Authority wins a board member position at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) by the acclamation of its candidate for senior executive management Muthanna Al-Saleh, Head of the Markets Sector. (end)

hb







MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108535360