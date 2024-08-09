Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 5/27/2024 - 11:49 AM EST - Postmedia Canada Corp. : Says its Postmedia Network subsidiary today announced a definitive agreement to sell the Winnipeg Sun, The Graphic Leader and Kenora Miner & News to The Klein Group Ltd. Postmedia Network Canada Corp. shares T.A are trading unchanged at $1.37.

