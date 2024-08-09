Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 5/27/2024 - 9:46 AM EST - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. : Announced the results of an order of magnitude site infrastructure valuation report prepared by AFRY Canada for the site of Avalon's proposed lithium processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.07.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.