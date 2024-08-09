Watch Thiese Stocks On Tuesday: Deckers, First Solar, And Workday

(MENAFN- Baystreet) When stock markets reopen on Tuesday, investors will likely bid shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) higher. Shares gained 14% on May 24, 2024, after the firm posted strong Q4 results.

Deckers reported revenue of $959.76 million, up by 21.2% from last year. In 2025, will increase by another 10% Y/Y. Deckers is a solidly run firm. Consumers are stretched due to inflation and lagging wage hikes yet the firm reported higher revenue. Conversely, Nike (NKE) is struggling to sustain growth.

In the solar sector, First Solar (FSLR) unexpectedly broke out, closing at $276.74. The stock traded at around $150 since last Oct. 2023. When China's main solar industry body said the profit-slashing price war must end, it lifted the entire sector. FSLR stock remains a buy. It has strong growth, value, and positive stock momentum. Its profitability should improve from here. Gross profit margin is lagging the sector median by nearly 15%.

In the software sector, look at Workday (WDAY). Shares fell by 15.33% on May 24 in response to CFO Zane Rowe's outlook. The CFO warned that subscription revenue will rise by 17% Y/Y, citing elevated sales scrutiny and lower customer headcount growth. Still, it will realize efficiencies, increasing its margin outlook.

