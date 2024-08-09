Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 5/24/2024 - 11:12 AM EST - Questor : Has received a purchase order for $0.5 million to a clean combustion unit to a large midstream company in Western Canada, an extension of an enduring relationship with over a million dollars of equipment sales in previous years, to effectively reduce site emissions. Questor Inc. shares V are trading up $0.06 at $0.57.

