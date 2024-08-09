Asia Gains On Chinese Mfg. Figures

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gains were the order of the day in Asia, as private survey showed China's activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years.

In Japan, the 225 gained 435.13 points, or 1.1%, to 38,923.03.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index shot higher 323.43 points, or 1.8%, to 18,403.04.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 regained 8.83 points, or 0.3%, to 3,588.75.

The Caixin survey showed China's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in May from 51.4 the previous month, at its fastest pace since June 2022. It was also higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 51.5.

The private survey comes after official data on Friday that showed China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in May.

In other markets

Markets in New Zealand were shuttered for holiday.

In Korea, the Kospi index barreled up 46 points, or 1.7%, to 2,682,52.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index soared 12.28 points, or 0.4%, to 3,348.87.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index popped 362.54 points, or 1.7%, to 21,536.76.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 59.29 points, or 0.8%, to 7,761.03.









