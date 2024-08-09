Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 8/8/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - CareRx Corporation : Today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue for the quarter was $92.0 million as compared to $89.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $94.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss for the quarter was $1.4 million as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. CareRx Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $2.22.



