Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 8/8/2024 - 9:52 AM EST - CareRx Corporation : Today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue for the quarter was $92.0 million as compared to $89.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $94.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss for the quarter was $1.4 million as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. CareRx Corporation
shares T are trading unchanged at $2.22.
MENAFN09082024000212011056ID1108535227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.