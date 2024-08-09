Collective Audience Gallops On Latest Quarter

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Audience, (NASDAQ:CAUD) shares gained sharply Wednesday, as the leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has completed its earlier announced of international MarTech and AdTech leader, BeOp.

BeOp, according to this morning's news release,“brings to Collective Audience a uniquely powerful, AI-driven, RevShare- and SaaS-based performance advertising and consumer data platform. Recognized as the first independent conversational ecosystem for and brands, it sets new industry standards for effective reach, engagement, click-through rates and transactions.”

BeOp's expert teams, based in France (Paris/Montpellier) and New York City, work with more than 90% of France's premium publishers. Media customers include more than 200 premium global publishers across the UK, North America and Australia, with more than 50 million unique visitors per month.

According to Collective Audience CEO Peter Bordes: "BeOp's technology is the most advanced, modern AI plus data-driven AdTech stack we've ever seen. It solves many of the issues our industry faces today. Its 'cookieless' targeting and next-generation high-speed ad-serving empowers publishers with a turnkey infrastructure that includes an audience Data Management Platform (DMP) and attention-based ad units that are the highest performing in the industry."

Premium BeOp publishers include Forbes, Le Monde, Amaury Media, Reworld Media, Prisma Media, McClatchy and Bauer Media UK. Its top agency clients include Havas, Publicis, GroupM, Dentsu and Mediabrands. BeOp's top advertisers include Yoplait, L'Oréal, Club Med, International Olympic Committee, Paramount, Stellantis, Sanofi and the government of France.

CAUD shares jumped four cents, or 11.6%, to 41 cents.

