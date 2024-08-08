Finance Ministry Presents Its Vision Of Customs Reform To G7 Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Finance Sergii Marchenko and Finance Deputy Minister for European Integration Yurii Draganchuk have presented their vision and plans regarding the further implementation of reform to the Ambassadors and representatives of the missions of the G7 countries in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Reforming the State Customs Service is one of Ukraine's priorities in the process of EU integration. We aim to transform Ukraine's customs into the eastern border of Europe in line with EU standards and at the same time strengthen its security function. [...] We are interested in building an efficient, high-technology and transparent customs service, which requires time, balanced decisions and consolidated support,” Marchenko noted.

Since early 2024, Ukraine's state budget revenues from customs payments have reached about UAH 329 billion. Amid martial law, all internal resources are directed to finance the security and defense sector. Thus, the effective and transparent implementation of customs charges is an important source of funding for the country's defense needs.

The customs reform is part of the Ukraine Plan under the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument and the National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030, as well as one of the structural benchmarks under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

“The Finance Ministry continues to actively work on the implementation of the EU customs legislation and the development of the new Customs Code, as well as on the introduction of IT and other common customs procedures to develop foreign economic activity and simplify business operations,” Draganchuk added.

A reminder that, in January-July 2024, the Ukrainian State Customs Service revealed UAH 15.6 billion worth of violations of customs rules related to the value of items.

