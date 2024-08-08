Iran's Esmaeili Wins Olympic Games Wrestling Gold Medal

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Iran's wrestler Saeid Esmaeili won on Thursday the medal in the 67kg final of Greco-Roman, as part of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024. The Iranian wrestler outrivaled Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine 6-5, adding the fifth medal to his country: two gold, a silver and two bronze. (end) fas

