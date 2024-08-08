Jordan's Kareem Qualifies For Taekwondo Final Of Paris Olympics

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Zaid Kareem qualified for the men 68kg Taekwondo final of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday, after beating his British contender Bradley Sinden - the silver medalist of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 2-1 in the semi-final. Kareem had beaten Hakan Rechbir, of Turkiye, in the quarterfinal. He is scheduled to face the Uzbek Ulugbek Rashtov - the medalist of the Tokyo in the final. (end) maa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.