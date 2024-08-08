Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Product sales and royalty revenue of $9.1 million, representing 40% growth over Q2 2023 and the 14th straight quarter of sequential product sales growth



New drug application (NDA) for ET-400 accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and assigned a February 28, 2025 PDUFA date

Q2 2024 Cash Flow from Operations of $1.3 million, including the payment of one-time $2.0 million NDA filing fee for ET-400 Management to hold call today at 4:30pm ET

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of record product sales as Carglumic Acid and ALKINDI SPRINKLE® continue to deliver impressive growth. During the quarter we also launched PKU GOLIKE under our commercial infrastructure and received a favorable reception from the PKU community. Our five existing commercial products have the potential to deliver strong organic growth for many years to come, and we plan to accelerate that growth with our internal pipeline and business development activities,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

“We have made tremendous recent progress advancing our pipeline, which we believe will set us up to deliver even greater growth in 2025 and beyond. Our NDA for ET-400 was recently accepted for review and assigned a target action date in early 2025. Pre-launch commercialization activities for the product are underway and we anticipate launching it shortly after the expected approval. In addition, our ET-600 product candidate is now ready to start its pivotal study in Q3, after passing a pilot study earlier this year. This should allow for an early 2025 NDA submission, which would further boost the Company's long-term growth prospects” concluded Brynjelsen.

Second quarter and Recent Business Highlights

14th straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales and royalty revenue. Eton reported second quarter 2024 product sales of $9.1 million, representing 40% growth over the prior year period, and 14% over the first quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the ongoing growth of ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid. The Company expects to continue to see sequential quarter-over-quarter growth of product sales through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

NDA for ET-400 submitted and accepted by the FDA. During the second quarter of 2024, Eton submitted an NDA for ET-400, its proprietary patented formulation of hydrocortisone oral solution. The FDA accepted the NDA and assigned it a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 28, 2025. Eton anticipates initiating production of launch quantities in the fourth quarter of 2024, to allow for a commercial launch promptly after the expected approval. Eton believes the introduction of ET-400 will allow the Company to capture a greater percentage of the oral hydrocortisone market and, together with ALKINDI SPRINKLE, can achieve combined peak sales of more than $50 million annually.

Acceleration of growth for ALKINDI SPRINKLE. ALKINDI SPRINKLE reported 63% year over year revenue growth in Q2 2024. Product sales are benefiting from the Company's internal sales force, which has now been in place for more than a year and has seen increased production, as well as recent initiatives including the launch of the sampling program and the Company's strong presence at Endocrinology medical conferences and patient advocacy events in the first half of 2024.

Continued Carglumic Acid outperformance. Sales of Carglumic Acid continue to exceed the Company's expectations. The product reported strong growth in the second quarter and has already added additional patients in the third quarter of 2024. The recent launches of Betaine Anhydrous, Nitisinone, and now PKU GOLIKE have also helped increase the frequency of the Company's interactions with potential Carglumic Acid prescribers.

Launched PKU GOLIKE, a medical formula for patients with phenylketonuria (PKU). After acquiring PKU GOLIKE in the first quarter, the Company launched the product under Eton's commercial infrastructure in April at the Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International Conference. The product has been well received and the Company has already seen an increased number of patient referrals since the initiation of its promotional activities.

Anticipated initiation of ET-600 pivotal study. Eton expects to initiate a pivotal bioequivalence study for ET-600, the Company's product candidate for diabetes insipidus, in the third quarter. Earlier this year, the product passed its pilot bioequivalence study, and the company anticipates submitting an NDA for the product in early 2025

Second Quarter Financial Results

Net Revenue: Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $9.1 million compared to $12.0 million in the prior year period. Net sales in the prior year period included $5.5 million of licensing payments related to the divestment of Eton's neurology product royalties.

Product sales and royalty revenue were $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 40% compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period, and an increase of 14% over the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in product sales and royalty revenue was primarily driven by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid.

Gross Profit : Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior year period.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the payment of a $2.0 million NDA filing fee for ET-400.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $5.6 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period, mainly due to increased sales and marketing expenses, employee-related expenses, and one-time legal fees related to business development activities.

Net Income: Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, including the $2.0 million ET-400 filing fee. In the prior year period, net income was $4.6 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, and included $5.5 million from the sale of Eton's royalty interests.

Cash Position : As of June 30, 2024, Eton had cash and cash equivalents of $17.7 million. The Company generated $1.3 million of operating cash flow during the quarter, including the $2.0 million ET-400 filing fee. The company expects to continue to generate positive operating cash flow for the remainder of 2024.