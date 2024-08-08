Mexico’S Annual Inflation Soars To 5.57% In July

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, Mexico's annual inflation surged to 5.57%, driven by rising fruit and vegetable prices.



This rise precedes the Banco de México's (Banxico) upcoming interest rate decision.



The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported a 1.05% monthly rise in the National Consumer Price (INPC).



This pushed annual inflation to 5.57%. This marks the highest level in over a year and the fifth consecutive month of acceleration. In comparison, June's annual inflation was 4.98%, the highest since May 2023.



Analysts predicted a 5.54% annual inflation rate for July. This aligns closely with the actual figure.







Core inflation, excluding volatile items like food and energy, rose by 0.32% monthly and 4.05% annually in July. This is slightly down from June's 4.13%.



Non-core inflation, including more volatile items, reached 10.36% annually in July. This peak has not been seen in two years.



Fruits and vegetables saw a 23.55% annual rise. Agricultural products rose by 13.72%. Tomatoes and onions had monthly price hikes of 33.34% and 25.08%, respectively.



The inflation data comes as Banxico readies its monetary policy decision. Analysts now expect Banxico to delay interest rate cuts until September.



They reflect on global economic events and inflation pressures. In June, Banxico held the overnight interbank interest rate at 11.00%. They cited persistent inflation.

The inflation report follows a turbulent period in global markets. There were significant stock price drops and the Mexican peso depreciated against the US dollar.



The rate exceeded 20 pesos per dollar. These events raise concerns about a potential U.S. recession. This complicates Mexico's economic outlook.



July's 5.57% inflation highlights Mexico's ongoing economic challenges. Banxico prepares its interest rate decision carefully, balancing inflation control with global market volatility.



Domestic conditions also need consideration. The complex economic environment requires careful navigation.

