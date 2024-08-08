Diplomatic Rift: Brazil And Nicaragua’S Frayed Ties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 8, 2024, Brazil confirmed the sudden and unexpected expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua, Breno Souza da Costa.



This action followed Brazil's absence from Nicaragua's 45th Sandinista anniversary. In a reciprocal move, Brazil expelled Nicaragua's ambassador, Fulvia Patricia Castro Matu.



Tensions had escalated due to Brazil's decision to skip the anniversary celebration in Managua. Nicaragua saw this as a insult and gave Ambassador Costa 15 days to depart.



The conflict originated from Nicaragua's harsh actions against the Catholic Church, led by President Daniel Ortega in 2022.



Ortega's regime confiscated church properties and detained critical clergy. Brazil sought to mediate between the Vatican and Managua, advocating for the clergy's release.







Ortega, however, disregarded these pleas, prompting Brazil to suspend diplomatic relations for a year.



In a meeting with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, President Lula decided to expel Nicaragua's ambassador.



Meanwhile, Nicaragua has not yet responded to Brazil's action, leaving the next steps uncertain.



These expulsions signal a severe deterioration in bilateral relations but do not cut off all diplomatic ties.



The situation highlights Latin America's geopolitical tensions, where similar ideological backgrounds clash over politics and human rights.



Economic interactions continue despite political strains. From January to July 2024, Brazilian exports to Nicaragua reached $68.4 million; imports stood at $3 million.



The mutual expulsion of ambassadors underscores a significant diplomatic conflict, driven by Brazil's response to Nicaragua's domestic repression.



The ongoing situation could shape broader regional diplomacy and economic interactions, underscoring the delicate balance between politics and commerce in Latin America.







