Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region Leaves Three Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old man was seriously injured by Russian shelling of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the evening of August 8. Two more men were injured in Antonivka.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Occupiers shelled Beryslav. A 71-year-old local resident was seriously injured," the statement said.
The man was hospitalized.
Read also:
Russian forces drop 56 guided aerial bombs on Sumy
region on Wed
Two people were wounded in Antonivka as a result of an enemy drone attack. A 58-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a leg injury. Doctors are currently providing him with the necessary assistance. A 49-year-old man also sustained a mine and blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his lower back. He received the necessary assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108533598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.