Escape The Summer Heat And Enjoy The International Circus Show At Mercato This DSS!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This summer, head to Mercato, the ultimate summer experience and the hottest destination for entertainment and shopping during Dubai Summer Surprises! This season, Mercato is pulling out all the stops with the spectacular International Circus Show that's set to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages until August 18th. It is the perfect escape from the summer heat, offering performances that are nothing short of breathtaking. The highly skilled circus performers deliver extraordinary shows that will leave you amazed and craving more.

Looking for unique entertainment? Mercato's circus performances blend creativity and vision, ensuring your visit is filled with wonder and excitement. Whether you're captivated by the stunning stage shows, enchanted by mix-and-mingle entertainment, or drawn into immersive experiences, this is one summer extravaganza you won't want to miss.

The Magic Comedy Show is another highlight-a must-see for fans of magic, comedy, or simply having a great time. It's an unforgettable journey of laughter and astonishment that promises to leave you with lasting memories. Meanwhile, the vibrant roaming parade will keep Mercato's streets buzzing with energy and excitement. Families can enjoy not only fantastic shopping deals and discounts but also fun-filled activities like arts and crafts workshops for kids.

And the excitement doesn't stop there! Don't miss the Shop & Win promotion, where every AED 200 spent at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah enters you into thrilling weekly raffle draws. Each week, two lucky winners will walk away with AED 5,000 in cash prizes!

Mark your calendars and prepare for a summer filled with endless fun, top-notch entertainment, and unbeatable shopping deals. Plus, when you shop using the PrivilegePLUS App, every point you earn until December 15, 2024, will enter you into the mega draw for a brand-new Cherry Tiggo 8 Pro Max Premium, courtesy of AW Rostamani Group. Get ready to make this summer at Mercato one to remember!



