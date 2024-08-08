Chances Of Rain On Saturday, Says Qatar Meteorology
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Some parts of the country are likely to witness rainfall on Saturday that may turn into thundery at times, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said.
In a post on social media, QMD stated that "local clouds are expected to form on Saturday, August 10, 2024, with chances of rain that may be thundery in the southern regions during the afternoon."
On its weather forecast for the weekend, QMD said that the weather conditions tomorrow, August 9, will be hazy to misty at first, and will become hot and humid with temperatures ranging from 32°C to 37°C.
Saturday (August 10) weather will be misty to foggy at first, and will become partly cloudy with chance of local rain maybe thundery at southern areas. The temperatures will range between 32°C and 38°C. Poor visibility is expected on this day.
-p src="/get/maximage/20240808_1723142727-427.jpg?1723142727" style="width: 100%;" />
Read Also
MoPH shuts private medical complex in Qatar over unlicensed nursing staff
Qatar's drug enforcement group arrests Captagon dealer in special operation
MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108533451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.