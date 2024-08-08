Govt Introduces Streamlined Visa Process For Chinese Technicians In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 8 (KNN)

The Union has announced a new streamlined and time-bound process for granting business visas to Chinese technicians involved in projects, addressing longstanding complaints from the Indian industry.

The new guidelines, issued by the of Home Affairs, aim to expedite visa approvals for nationals from China and other countries sharing land borders with India.

Effective from August 1, the revised regulations stipulate that once a company applies for an e-visa, the application will be forwarded to relevant government departments, including the Ministry of External Affairs and security agencies, for approval.

A senior government official stated that the responses, whether approval or rejection, must be sent to the home ministry within 28 days. The issued visa will have a validity of six months.

This initiative is expected to alleviate challenges faced by firms investing in 14 strategic sectors under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the government's flagship program designed to bolster manufacturing in India.

The PLI scheme covers a wide range of sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceutical drugs.

Delays in visa-related matters have particularly impacted sectors such as solar photovoltaic modules, specialty steel, white goods, and electronics.

Previously, the home ministry had issued standard operating procedures to streamline the application process for Indian business visas under the PLI schemes.

The latest guidelines aim to ensure that companies establishing manufacturing units in India without seeking government subsidies under the PLI schemes also benefit from a clear and efficient visa process.

"The rules should not differ for companies making investments and establishing manufacturing units in India but not claiming subsidies under the PLI scheme. Their business visa applications should not face uncertainty or extended approval timeframes," the official emphasised.

The new guidelines aim to create a level playing field for all companies, ensuring that those not seeking subsidies are not disadvantaged in their business visa applications.

