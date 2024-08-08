India Exports 2.6 Lakh Tonnes Of Onions Amid Policy Changes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 8 (KNN)

India has exported 2.6 lakh tonnes of onions up to July in the current fiscal year, the announced on Wednesday. The export prohibition on onions was lifted on May 4, allowing exports with a minimum export price of USD 550 per tonne and an export duty of 40 per cent.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, B L Verma, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that by July 31, a total of 2.6 lakh tonnes of onions had been exported for the year 2024-25.

In comparison, India exported 16 lakh tonnes of onions in the previous fiscal year.

Verma also stated that the government had procured 4.6 lakh tonnes of onions, primarily from Maharashtra, through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to maintain a price stabilisation buffer.

The price realisation for onion farmers this year has significantly improved compared to last year.

The average monthly mandi modal prices of onions in Maharashtra between April and July ranged from Rs 1,230 to Rs 2,578 per quintal, compared to Rs 693 to Rs 1,205 per quintal during the same period last year.

The average procurement price of onions for the buffer this year was Rs 2,833 per quintal.

