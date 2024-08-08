45 Rising Northwestern Mutual Advisors Listed Among America's Best In Forbes' Latest Next-Gen Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Forty-five Northwestern Mutual advisors have earned a spot on Forbes' 2024 list of America's top up-and-coming wealth professionals. A national list, the publication's annual "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State " recognition showcases the industry's most promising talent under the age of 40.

"Northwestern Mutual's future is bright with how many outstanding advisors we have ascending in their early careers and delivering results for clients," said Northwestern Mutual Chief Field Officer John Roberts. "Their commitment to comprehensive financial planning, combining insurance and investments, is uniquely helping more Americans build true financial security."

About the Forbes 2024 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

Forbes' Next-Gen list recognizes elite advisors nationwide who demonstrate excellence across a wide variety of metrics, along with a deep commitment to serving their clients. Northwestern Mutual's showing on Forbes' 2024 list was its best ever, with the company's representation jumping 15 percent year over year.

Developed by SHOOK Research , the Forbes' ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria – mostly gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews – and quantitative data. Those advisors who are considered have a minimum of four years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and various best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

