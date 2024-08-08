Amir And Turkish President Hold Bilateral Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his brother, the President of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a bilateral meeting today at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

During the meeting, they discussed all aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

The meeting also covered the overall events and developments in the regional and international arenas, particularly the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In honor of and the accompanying delegation, His Excellency the Turkish President also hosted an official luncheon at the Presidential Complex.