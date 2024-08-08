Bioplastics And Biopolymers Strategic Industry Report 2024 | Now Available
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics and Biopolymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$38.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the bioplastics and biopolymers market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure regarding environmental sustainability, advancements in biotechnology and materials science, and the expanding scope of applications across industries. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for products with reduced environmental impact, which in turn encourages manufacturers to adopt bioplastics in their products and packaging. Legislative measures such as bans on single-use plastics and incentives for sustainable production practices have further propelled the adoption of bioplastics.
Technological innovations that enhance the functional attributes of bioplastics and reduce production costs also play a critical role in expanding their market share. Additionally, the versatility of bioplastics for use in a wide array of industries, from consumer goods to sophisticated medical applications, is facilitating their growth. The combination of consumer preference, regulatory support, and technological advancements ensures that the bioplastics sector continues to expand, driving forward the global agenda for sustainable manufacturing and consumption.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics and Biopolymers segment, which is expected to reach US$23.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.9%. The Biodegradable Bioplastics and Biopolymers segment is also set to grow at 14.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $8.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BASF SE, BASF Corporation, Arkema Group, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 524
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $14.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $38.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic Waste Menace Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth Packaging: The Dominant Application Market Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers North America: Another Major Market Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Bioplastics and Biopolymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Landscape Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers Recent Market Activity Capacity Expansions to Boost Bioplastics Market Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Production Landscape Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent Players to Sustain Demand Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste for Biopolymer Production Increased Focus on Sustainable Production Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market Growth Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024 Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and Biomaterials Historical Note on Bioplastics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 80 Featured)
Arkema SA (France) BASF SE (Germany) BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Braskem (Brazil) Good Natured Products, Inc. (Canada) Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) NatureWorks LLC (USA) Novamont SpA (Italy) Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia) Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)
