Openforce Promotes Jana Goodnight To Chief Experience Officer

Jana Goodnight Promoted to Chief Experience Officer at Openforce to Enhance Customer and Independent Contractor Engagement

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading software for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, is pleased to announce the of Jana Goodnight to Chief Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this new role she now joins the Company's Executive Leadership Team.With over a decade of experience in SaaS and technology operations management, Goodnight has played a key role in optimizing Openforce's customer experience. Prior to this promotion she was VP of Customer Experience and built a premier service operation that has achieved significant increases in Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from both contracting company clients and independent contractors.Under her leadership, Openforce has continued to enhance its technology-driven service offering, enabling contracting companies to expeditiously enroll and pay their independent contractors (ICs) while offering best-in-class customer support services. Her strategic expertise encompasses resource management, process improvement, automation, and productivity enhancement.In her new role, Goodnight will further advance Openforce's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experience. She will focus on ensuring that interactions between Openforce and both its contracting company and independent contractor customers are seamless, efficient, and highly valuable.“Jana's promotion to CXO is a testament to her unwavering dedication and experience in customer experience,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce.“Her leadership is vital as we continue to set the standard for exceptional interactions and outcomes in our industry.”Goodnight expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating,“I am excited to take on this expanded role and build on our success driving best-in-class customer service for our clients. Our goal is to continuously enhance how we serve both contracting companies and independent contractors, solidifying our position as the foremost platform in managing these crucial relationships.”About OpenforceOpenforce® is the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits.Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at .

