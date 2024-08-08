Kenya Welcomes International Funding, Technology To Boost Mining Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Aug 8 (IANS) Kenya seeks to leverage foreign funding and to boost the sector, a official said Wednesday.

Through international partnerships, the contribution of the mining sector can expand from the current 0.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to 10 percent by the year 2030, said Sophie Kutiti Olesambu, chairperson of the state-owned Mineral Rights Board, in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

"The mining sector is very capital-intensive, and so we need foreign investors to help Kenya achieve its full potential," Olesambu said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jialin East Africa Mining Company Limited and Sinohydro Corporation on the Sokoke titanium mining project, in Kilifi County.

A stronger mining sector will help improve Kenya's socioeconomic development, as most mines are located in arid and semi-arid areas that lack access to key social services such as education and health, Olesambu said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Duan Juan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Jialin East Africa Mining Company Limited, said mining at the Sokoke project is expected to begin by December.

Jialin East Africa is committed to improving the livelihoods of the community near the titanium mine by providing employment opportunities, she said.

Her company will invest in infrastructure to speed up the development of port and logistics facilities in Kenya, Duan said.