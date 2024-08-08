Claigan Webinar - Canadian PFAS Reporting New - Section 71 Reporting Of PFAS In Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On August 14, Claigan Environmental Inc. ( ) will be presenting a webinar on the newly released PFAS reporting requirements in Canada.

On July 27, the Canadian published a Section 71 notice requiring companies to report the PFAS in their products by January 29, 2025.

The PFAS reporting includes most PFAS polymers, elastomers, fluids, and salts in chemical mixtures and in physical products.

Unlike the US TSCA PFAS reporting requirements, medical devices and pharmaceuticals (and other FDA / Canada regulated products) are in scope of the Canadian requirements.

Claigan's webinar will begin with an overview of the scope of reporting including thresholds and product types.

The second half of the webinar will dive more into the reporting details with comparisons to other jurisdictions (such as US TSCA reporting).

Key topics will include:



A simplified overview of Section 71 notices and CEPA

Reporting requirements

Companies and products in scope

Thresholds for reporting

PFAS in scope

Comparison to US TSCA PFAS reporting Practical approaches

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on August 14.

Webinars - Canadian

PFAS Reporting

Date:

14 August 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration:

1 hour including Q&A

To

Register:

10am -

2pm -



or on Claigan's Website at /webinars

About Claigan Environmental ( )

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance.

Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.



At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.