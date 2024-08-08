عربي


Verkada Opens Its Command Platform To Third-Party Cameras, Continues To Modernize Access Control With Next-Gen Reader And Integration With Apple Wallet

8/8/2024 10:17:40 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions , today announced a new way for organizations to transition to the cloud with its Command Connector, which allows third-party cameras to connect to Verkada's Command platform.

It also announced a range of new additions to its platform, including badge integration with Apple Wallet and a next-generation door reader.


Command Connector, a new hardware device providing an on-ramp for third-party cameras to Verkada's cloud-based Command platform.
AD34, a next generation door reader, with improved scan performance, OSDP v2 security, and Intent Unlock, a powerful new Bluetooth unlock experience.
Access control badge integration with Apple Wallet, enabling users to quickly unlock doors with their iPhone or Apple Watch.

"As we continue to expand our footprint we want to provide customers with a seamless transition to our cloud platform," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "The new products and features we're introducing today – including Command Connector, our next-generation reader, and Apple Wallet integration – underscore our commitment to innovating on behalf of our now 25,000 customers globally."

Command Connector
 Command Connector is a new hardware device that provides an on-ramp for third-party cameras to Verkada's cloud-based Command platform. For customers with large legacy systems, Command Connector offers a migration plan as they transition to
Verkada's Command platform. Command Connector delivers the same easy-to-use Verkada Command interface as well as basic People and Vehicle Analytics, remote management, and powerful enterprise user administration. Learn more here .

Next Generation Door Reader
 Verkada's new AD34 door reader builds on Verkada's commitment to providing secure and convenient access control systems, with improved scan performance, OSDP v2 security, and Intent Unlock, a powerful new Bluetooth unlock experience. Learn more here .

Badging with Apple Wallet
 Verkada's Access Control solution now integrates with Apple Wallet, enabling users to quickly unlock doors with their iPhone or Apple Watch. In addition to state-of-the-art encryption standards, Apple Wallet integration for employee badges gives organization administrators streamlined management of mobile credentials at scale and powerful control over badging behavior, including requiring a second factor for authentication such as FaceID. Learn more here .

Verkada customers can access new software features and functionalities on August 15, 2024. Hardware availability varies by device.

About Verkada
 Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 25,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Verkada

PR Newswire

