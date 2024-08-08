Gesture Recognition And Touchless Sensing Market Worth $62.2 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific will continue to have the largest share in the projection period by 2029. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the main countries contributing towards growth in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing

in the Asia Pacific region. The growing security concerns in the big countries of this region have been fueling the demand for accurate and reliable biometric systems. The e-passport program has picked up in several countries, while the ID program initiative has generated a growing demand for touchless biometrics by the Indian government. The demand for touchless biometrics is rising owing to the accuracy of biometric systems. The huge demand for smartphones and tablets is a prominent driver for the gesture recognition market in the Asia Pacific region. This is evidenced by the number of products launched by OEMs in the last two years. The key players in touchless biometric solutions include Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Gesture Research (India).

Key players

Key players in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing companies

include Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Apple Inc. (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), OMNIVISION (US), IrisGuard (UK), and GestureTek (Canada), and among others.

