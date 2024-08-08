عربي


Chairman Of CEC: Media Entities Play Vital Role In Election Coverage

8/8/2024 10:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

“The role of media entities in covering elections is very vital, and we have high expectations from them,” Azernews reports, citing Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, as he said during a briefing.

Commending the activity of media representatives, Panahov highlighted the significant role of media worldwide.

Note that the candidacy of 87 individuals for parliament has been registered. 1,255 individuals applied to run in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1. Of these, the candidacies of 1,141 individuals have been approved, and 1,092 have been issued signature sheets. 454 of the candidates for parliament are representatives of 25 political parties.

AzerNews

