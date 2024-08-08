Chairman Of CEC: Media Entities Play Vital Role In Election Coverage
“The role of media entities in covering elections is very vital,
and we have high expectations from them,” Azernews
reports, citing Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission, as he said during a briefing.
Commending the activity of media representatives, Panahov
highlighted the significant role of media worldwide.
Note that the candidacy of 87 individuals for parliament has
been registered. 1,255 individuals applied to run in the upcoming
snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1. Of these,
the candidacies of 1,141 individuals have been approved, and 1,092
have been issued signature sheets. 454 of the candidates for
parliament are representatives of 25 political parties.
