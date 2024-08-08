Ukraine's Parliament Speaker, U.S. Congress Delegation Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has met with a delegation of the United States to discuss the security situation in Ukraine and the country's defense needs.

"I met with a delegation of the U.S. Congress. This meeting is important in the context of the development of the parliamentary dialogue between our states," he said.

Stefanchuk noted the value for Ukraine of the bipartisan and bicameral support of the U.S. Congress.

He also thanked the United States for providing a security assistance package.

"I assured [the U.S. Congress delegation] that the transparent use of U.S. funds is a priority for Ukraine, and a respective ad hoc investigation commission was set up in the Ukrainian parliament," the politician noted.

The participants in the meeting also discussed the security situation, the consequences of Russian terror against the civilian population, and Russia's daily attacks against Ukrainian cities.

Stefanchuk also focused on decisions that are important to receive from the allies, "first of all, it is the lifting of all restrictions on the use of weapons of partners to hit Russian military facilities." According to him, this will help stop Russian terror.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

"I separately noted the importance of the arrival of the first F-16 jets in Ukraine. This decision significantly strengthened Ukraine's defense capability," he added.

