Welcome Back The Coast Is Clear On Florida's Historic Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 42 miles of beach on Florida's Historic Coast are availabel for all to explore.

Take a romantic sail on the Matanzas Bay in Historic St. Augustine

Castillo de San Marcos -16th century Spanish fortress built to protect Florida from raiding privateers

The City of St. Augustine now offers e-bike rentals

Paddling on the Matanzas Bay with the Castillo de San Marcos is just one of the unique experiences waiting for visitors to Florida's Hisotric Coast.

Florida's Historic Coast Escapes Damage from Hurricane Debby

- Susan Phillips, President/CEO St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCBST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortunately, Florida's Historic Coast had minimal impact from Hurricane Debby, and all vacation business operations are normal. The end of summer and fall are favorite times of year to visit Florida's Historic Coast as the weather and waters are warm, sunshine is abundant, there's more elbow room on the beach, and we have unforgettable experiences and deals ready for all to enjoy an end of summer and fall getaway at St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches.While Florida's Historic Coast avoided a direct impact from Hurricane Debby, our thoughts are with those affected by and those still in the storm's path. For information on how you can assist in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Debby, please visit the American Red Cross website at .Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information, call 1.800.653.2489 or visit . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast, @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook/OfficialStAugustine, Facebook/ViajaStAugustine, and Twitter @FLHistoricCoast

+1 904-669-8142

email us here

Barbara Golden

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway - A Must Do Experience