Tunisia’s president announces appointment of new PM

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the appointment of Kamel Maddouri as the new Prime Minister, succeeding Ahmed Hachani. This significant shift comes ahead of the presidential scheduled for October 6, in which Saied will seek re-election for a second five-year term. The announcement was made by the president’s office, but no additional details were provided about the motivations or implications of the change.



Kamel Maddouri, born in 1974, has been serving as the of Social Affairs since May 25, 2024, following a partial reshuffle of the government. Prior to this role, he was the chairman of the National Health Insurance Fund, where he gained experience in managing social and health-related programs. His appointment as Prime Minister is expected to bring new perspectives to the government, particularly in the lead-up to the crucial elections.



Ahmed Hachani, who has been in office since August of the previous year, is stepping down from the role of Prime Minister. The timing of this transition, coming just two months before the elections, adds a layer of complexity to Tunisia's political landscape. It remains to be seen how Maddouri’s leadership will influence the administration’s policies and strategies as the country prepares for its next electoral cycle. The presidency has not elaborated on the reasons for the change or how it might affect the political climate leading up to the elections.

