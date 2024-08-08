Bin Raqoush Historic Palace In Al-Baha Launches Heritage Events
Yesterday, the Heritage Commission opened the historic Bin Raqoush Palace in the Al-Baha region for its heritage events.
The purpose of the festivities, which will continue until August 13, is to provide visitors with an opportunity to view the natural, human, and historical resources housed within the palace while also promoting the Kingdom's rich cultural legacy. In order to guarantee that the values passed down through the years are upheld, further objectives include enhancing the heritage experience for tourists and raising national knowledge of the location's past.
The Bin Raqoush Palace, which is open from 4 to 11:30 pm, is bound to attract various segments of the community. It consists of a guest reception area, a heritage guest room, and a camel products pavilion.
Visitors can enjoy three-dimensional shows, intangible cultural heritage shows, and the World Heritage Site Exhibition, as well as textiles, Arabic calligraphy, collectibles and decorations, a heritage design style, and other crafts of Al-Baha.
Heritage villages are spreading in Al-Baha governorates, reflecting its cultural, historical, and archaeological heritage, and contributing to tourism and the economy.–SPA
