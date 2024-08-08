Asia-Pacific To Exhibit High Growth Rate In The Cellulose Gel Market During The Assessment Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, with China and India at the forefront of the development. Favorable investment, climate coupled with the availability of cheap labor, and a large number of from which cellulose gel is derived makes this region one of the most sought out destinations for key players to invest.

The food and beverage is one of the fastest-growing industries, which is witnessing a huge demand primarily due to increasing population levels, coupled with growing disposable incomes and availability of a different variety of foods. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food market was valued at USD 300 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to witness a high growth rate, owing to the surging FDI.

The extensive use of cellulose gel in the preparation of food and beverages is projected to create upswings for market growth.

The construction sector is another sector that is expected to see a positive growth trajectory in the coming years. Government initiatives, such as the Pradhan MantriAwasYojana, which aims at providing affordable housing for all, is leading to a boost in construction activities in both rural and urban areas. Cellulose gel is used extensively in cement to improve its properties, further driving the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the pandemic still continues to linger, its effects can still be seen in the various industries globally. No industry is immune from the impact of COVID-19, and the construction industry is not an expectation. China is one of the biggest exporters of construction material, particularly steel and cement. Globally, countries have imposed trade restrictions and are looking for alternatives to reduce dependency on China. The food and beverage industry is another sector that has been at the receiving end of the effects of the pandemic. With the plummeting demand and reduction in disposable incomes, the food and beverage sector is projected to witness a massive hit. However, the economic aid given by the governments in terms of the stimulus package to the food and beverage and construction sectors might accelerate the market growth.

Key Players



DowDuPont

DFE Pharma GmbH and Co

JRS Pharma GmbH and Co

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Roquette

Avantor Performance Materials Inc

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd.



Cellulose Gel Market: Segmentation

By Source



Wood Cellulose

Cotton Cellulose



By Application



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Textile

Automobile



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





