High cost of living in New Zealand affects children’s health

(MENAFN) A study released on Thursday highlights how the high cost of living in New Zealand is adversely affecting children’s health. According to the research, grocery prices in the country have surged at unprecedented rates over the past six years, making it increasingly difficult for families reliant on benefits to provide nutritious food for their children.



The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), and Massey University, found that the cost of lower-cost healthy foods for a family of four rose by 35 percent between 2018 and 2023. For families with growing children, the cost of healthy groceries increased even more dramatically, by over 50 percent, climbing from 10,420 NZ dollars (approximately 6,258 USD) to 16,083 NZ dollars (around 9,659 USD).



Joanna Strom, lead researcher from the University of Auckland, emphasized the broader implications of these rising costs: "What we eat affects not only our physical health but also mental health." The study revealed alarming statistics, with over one-third of children in New Zealand being overweight or obese and only 5.4 percent of children aged two to fourteen consuming the recommended amount of vegetables daily.



The impact is particularly severe among Maori, Pacific, disabled, and low-income children, exacerbating existing inequities and contributing to long-term health disparities. Strom noted that the yearly increases in the prices of lower-cost healthy foods have outpaced the overall food price index, which is concerning.



The research, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand, suggests that policy interventions are needed to address these issues. Recommendations include implementing incentives for local food production and exploring local solutions such as free school meals to mitigate the effects of rising food costs on children’s health.

