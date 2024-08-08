Jordanian tourism to Turkey drops by 15.8 percent

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Turkish Ministry of highlights a notable decline in Jordanian arrivals to Turkey during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. According to official figures, 129,667 Jordanians visited Turkey from January to June 2023, marking a decrease from 154,121 visitors recorded in the corresponding period of 2022 and 179,018 in 2021.



The statistics further reveal a specific downturn in June 2023, with 46,000 Jordanian tourists visiting Turkey, down by 15.72 percent from the 54,000 visitors in June 2022. This decline places Jordanians in fourth position among Arab tourists visiting Turkey, trailing behind Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Algeria.



Yasser Abdo, a board member of the Association of Tourism and Travel Agents, attributed this decrease primarily to the high inflation rates in Turkey. He noted that the rising prices have significantly impacted Jordanian tourists' preferences, leading many to explore alternative destinations like Sharm El Sheikh and Cairo instead. Turkey, traditionally a popular choice among Jordanians for its cultural attractions, historical sites, and scenic landscapes, has faced challenges due to economic pressures affecting affordability for foreign visitors.



Despite Turkish authorities acknowledging efforts to stabilize inflation rates, concerns persist as these economic conditions continue to influence consumer prices, impacting the overall tourism experience. The Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey has indicated ongoing efforts to address these issues, but their effects on the cost of goods and services remain palpable.



In conclusion, the decline in Jordanian tourism to Turkey underscores broader economic factors influencing travel decisions in the region. As Jordanians navigate options amid economic uncertainty, the competition among tourist destinations intensifies, prompting shifts in travel patterns and preferences among Middle Eastern travelers..

