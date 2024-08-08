Media reports Western prestigious brands returning to Russian market

(MENAFN) Recent developments indicate a resurgence of Western luxury brands in the Russian market, with German fashion icon Hugo Boss poised to reopen its stores under new ownership after a hiatus prompted by international sanctions in 2022. According to a report by RIA Novosti, Hugo Boss stores, now under the ownership of retailer Stockmann, are scheduled to resume operations in Russia by the end of this month or early September.



The decision marks a significant shift from previous years when Hugo Boss, like many other Western brands, suspended operations and withdrew from the Russian amidst geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict in Ukraine. During this period, the company halted e-commerce activities and advertising campaigns targeted at Russian consumers.



Natalia Kermedchieva, vice president of the Union of Shopping Centers for new brands, affirmed that Hugo Boss's return will see continuity in branding across all 19 stores, ensuring consistency for Russian consumers. The rebranded legal entity, now named 'Link Fashion' following the acquisition by Stockmann, reflects adjustments made as part of the transition process.



Reports indicate that Hugo Boss sold its Russian business to Stockmann, its longstanding wholesale partner, although financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed. The sale process underscores the regulatory requirements imposed on foreign firms exiting the Russian market, which include asset sales at a discounted rate, regulatory approvals, and financial obligations to the Russian treasury.



The reopening of Hugo Boss stores signals a broader trend as other Western luxury brands explore opportunities to reestablish their presence in Russia. This strategic move aligns with shifting economic dynamics and consumer demand, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of international brands in navigating complex global markets.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108531862