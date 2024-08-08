Russians Increasing Grouping In Kharkiv Region Despite Developments In Kursk Region - Ukraine Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest developments in Russia's Kursk region have had no effect on the quantitative composition of enemy forces in Kharkiv region as Russian continue rotating and massing up.

That's according to Vitaliy Sarantsev, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"On the Vovchansk axis, the enemy has already rotated troops, pulling up a fresh unit from Luhansk region. They also run internal rotations, employing personnel who were previously stationed on the second echelon. Thus, despite all the developments, the enemy continues trying to storm our positions. As for the drop in personnel numbers, we are not seeing this at the moment," said Sarantsev.

He noted that the enemy's assault efforts in Kharkiv region have somewhat decreased, while the intensity of artillery strikes is on the rise.

State Department comments on Ukraine's actions inregion

In addition, Sarantsev noted that the enemy's goal of capturing Vovchansk and advancing farther has not changed as currently the Russians are trying to expand the control zone in the settlement and to advance along the flanks. At the same time, the enemy is now employing aviation less intensively as no airstrikes were recorded in the past day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 152 invaders and destroyed 42 units of their military hardware in Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours.