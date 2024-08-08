Russian war vessels conduct calculated port call in India

(MENAFN) In a significant display of maritime cooperation, two Russian Navy vessels, the missile cruiser 'Varyag' and the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov' from the Russian Pacific Fleet, have arrived at Cochin in southern India. The announcement of their port call was made by Moscow's embassy in New Delhi, emphasizing the strategic nature of the visit.



Described as an affirmation of the robust naval partnership between Russia and India, the embassy highlighted the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral ties. A released alongside the announcement depicted interactions between Russian and Indian sailors aboard one of the visiting ships, showcasing the camaraderie and cooperation between the two navies.



The arrival of the Russian warships follows a recent visit by the Indian Navy frigate INS Tabar to St Petersburg, where it participated in the Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations. This reciprocal exchange underscores the enduring defense relationship between the two countries, which has historically been a cornerstone of their bilateral ties.



India and Russia frequently engage in joint naval exercises and military collaborations, reflecting their shared interests in maritime security and defense cooperation. Notably, both nations conducted joint naval drills in the Bay of Bengal last November, aimed at enhancing mutual capabilities to counter global threats and safeguard civilian shipping in the Asia-Pacific region.



Initiatives such as the biennial exercise Indra, launched in 2003, further underscore the commitment to enhancing interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and Russian navies. These exercises play a crucial role in strengthening defense ties and fostering deeper strategic engagement between the two nations.



Russia remains India's largest supplier of military equipment, underscoring the depth and breadth of their defense partnership. As the Russian warships continue their port call in India, the event serves as a testament to the enduring maritime collaboration between Moscow and New Delhi, bolstering mutual trust and cooperation in the maritime domain.

