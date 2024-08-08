Altrupay Announced As Sponsor Of 2024 DFW Youth World Baseball Classic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AltruPay is the official processing partner of the event, produced by Premier Prospects Sports

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AltruPay , a trusted leader in global payments, is proud to announce that it will be a sponsor of the 2024 DFW Youth World Baseball Classic. The will take place from August 9 to August 12 at the Waxahachie Sports Complex in Waxahachie, Texas, and promises to be a weekend of thrilling games and sportsmanship.

The DFW Youth World Baseball Classic was created to celebrate the talent and passion of young from various different cultures. The event will feature a diverse lineup of teams, ranging from local stars to international players, all competing for the prestigious championship title. The tournament offers a unique platform for young players to demonstrate their skills, gain beneficial experience, and compete at a high level.

"This sponsorship is an excellent fit for the AltruPay brand," says Adam Carlson, CEO of AltruPay. "Several of our executives and team members have a deep passion for the sport of baseball, but more importantly, this event highlights our commitment to investing in people and in local communities. We are proud to be associated with Premier Prospects Sports, and this prestigious youth baseball event."

To learn more about the 2024 DFW Youth World Baseball Classic, please visit the official event webpage at .

About AltruPay

provides secure and simple ACH, debit and credit card processing for every type of merchant, regardless of industry or risk classification. By offering cost-effective solutions and the latest technology, they simplify the payment process for all types of businesses. AltruPay is focused on developing long term relationships with its clientele, working with merchants to achieve sustained retail and eCommerce growth, incorporating the latest technology and software, and giving back to the business community. Visit to learn more.

About Premier Prospects Sports

is committed to promoting the game of baseball. The organization highlights the game and the players through their championship events. By providing teams and their supporters with high quality venues and well-managed tournaments, teams compete with the best amateur baseball clubs in the nation. Visit to learn more.

