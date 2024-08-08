Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Goiás and São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil and Egypt against Morocco for the Paris 2024 are today's highlights, Thursday, August 8.



Today's schedule also includes matches from the Europa League, the Brazilian U-20 Championship, the São Paulo Women's Championship, and the League Cup , among others.

See times and where to watch today's football matches live.

Paris 2024 Olympics





12 pm - Egypt vs Morocco - Sportv





3 pm - Panathinaikos vs Ajax - Canal GOAT





3 pm - Realidade Jovem women vs. Ferroviária women - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







6 pm - Ceará U-20 vs Flamengo U-20 - Sportv

8 pm - Cruzeiro U-20 vs América-MG U-20 - Sportv







9 p.m- Inter Miami vs Toronto - Apple TV



9 pm - San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa - Apple TV



9 pm - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV

9 pm - Tigres vs Pachuca - Apple TV





The match between Goiás and São Paulo will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 8 pm.





The match between Egypt and Morocco will be broadcast live on Sportv at 12 pm.





The match between Panathinaikos and Ajax will be broadcast live on Canal GOAT at 3 pm.





No matches will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, August 8.





No matches will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, August 8.





No matches will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, August 8.





No matches will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, August 8.







12 pm - Egypt vs Morocco - Paris 2024 Olympics



6 pm - Ceará U-20 vs Flamengo U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship

8 pm - Cruzeiro U-20 vs América-MG U-20 - Brazilian U-20 Championship





8 pm - Goiás vs. São Paulo - Copa do Brasil





3 pm - Realidade Jovem women vs Ferroviária women - São Paulo Women's Championship







9 pm - Inter Miami vs Toronto - Leagues Cup



9 pm - San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa - Leagues Cup



9 pm - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy - Leagues Cup

9 pm - Tigres vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup



Europa League (preliminary round)São Paulo Women's ChampionshipBrazilian U-20 ChampionshipCopa do Brasil (round of 16)8 pm - Goiás vs São Paulo - Prime VideoLeagues CupWhere to watch Goiás vs São Paulo live; see timeWhat time is the match between Egypt and Morocco?Which channel will broadcast the match between Panathinaikos and Ajax in the Europa League?What football matches will be broadcast live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhich matches will be broadcast live on pay TV?SportvWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Prime VideoFutebol Paulista (YouTube)Apple TV