Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Goiás and São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil and Egypt against Morocco for the Paris 2024 olympics are today's football highlights, Thursday, August 8.
Today's schedule also includes matches from the Europa League, the Brazilian U-20 Championship, the São Paulo Women's Championship, and the League Cup , among others.
See times and where to watch today's football matches live.
Paris 2024 Olympics
12 pm - Egypt vs Morocco - Sportv
Europa League (preliminary round)
3 pm - Panathinaikos vs Ajax - Canal GOAT
São Paulo Women's Championship
3 pm - Realidade Jovem women vs. Ferroviária women - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Brazilian U-20 Championship
6 pm - Ceará U-20 vs Flamengo U-20 - Sportv
8 pm - Cruzeiro U-20 vs América-MG U-20 - Sportv
Copa do Brasil (round of 16)
8 pm - Goiás vs São Paulo - Prime Video
Leagues Cup
9 p.m- Inter Miami vs Toronto - Apple TV
9 pm - San Jose Earthquakes vs Necaxa - Apple TV
9 pm - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV
9 pm - Tigres vs Pachuca - Apple TV
