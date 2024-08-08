RTA Wins Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards For Delivery Riders Safety Training System

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The award was achieved in the 'Safer Road Users' category

Dubai. Roads and Authority. – 8th August 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in the category of 'Safer Road Users'. Achieving this international prestigious award is a recognition of RTA's system in place for safety training of motorcycle delivery drivers in Dubai.

RTA, in collaboration with accredited driving institutes, attends to qualifying and certifying lecturers from these institutes to train and qualify motorcycle delivery drivers in the emirate. RTA directly oversees the training of these drivers and ensures it is conducted according to the approved training system developed in coordination with the relevant bodies. This initiative is part of RTA's efforts to achieve the highest standards of safety and security on Dubai's roads in the context of an integrated project to regulate the operations of delivery companies and electronic media set-up in the emirate.

The initiative to train delivery drivers is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, ensure adherence to the highest standards of safety and quality, and support the continued efforts of various entities concerned with reducing traffic incidents.

Established in 1987, the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award is considered one of the prestigious awards that play a vital role in enhancing traffic safety globally. It encourages and motivates entities concerned with traffic safety worldwide by granting awards and medals to the best traffic projects and ideas aimed at improving traffic safety levels globally.