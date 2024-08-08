Dubai Jewellery Group Wraps Up 2024 DSS Campaign With Grand Giveaway Of AED 100,000 To 20 Customers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE-Dubai, 8 August 2024: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is delighted to announce the resounding success of its 'City of Surprises' campaign, which captivated shoppers from June 10 to July 20 2024, as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

During this vibrant campaign, customers who spent over AED 500 at participating jewellery outlets were treated to exceptional deals on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery. Beyond the amazing offers, a total of 20 jewelllery shoppers won jewellery vouchers worth up to AED 100,000, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

With over 55 prestigious jewellery brands participating across 130 outlets, the campaign successfully attracted a diverse crowd of jewellery enthusiasts and shoppers.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group, expressed her enthusiasm:“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the 'City of Gold Surprises' this year. Our campaign not only offered incredible deals and prizes but also celebrated the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha. It was our way of thanking our loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to experience the best of Dubai's jewellery market.”

This year's campaign significantly contributed to sustaining Dubai's reputation as the 'City of Gold' and a premier destination for jewellery shopping. The Dubai Jewellery Group remains committed to supporting the gold and jewellery industry, continually bringing innovative and rewarding experiences to its customers.



