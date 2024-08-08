Azer Guliyev's Film To Be Screened At Sarajevo Film Festival
Azer Guliyev's film "Sanki Yoxsan" will be screened at Sarajevo
Film Festival (SFF) on August 16-23, Azernews
reports.
The film, produced by the French company La Luna Productions,
was previously included in the short film competition program of
the 77th Cannes International Film Festival.
The 16-minute film, in which the director acted and co-wrote the
script with Nijat Mukhtarov, was included in the short film program
of the festival.
Azer Guliyev's film "Sanki Yoxsan" will be screened on August
21-23. The film cast includes Milana Gasanova, Oktay Mehdiyev and
Elshan Mammadov.
The SFF was founded at the end of the 1992-1995 Bosnian War by a
group of film enthusiasts and has since enjoyed the support of
filmmakers from around the world.
This year, the festival will screen 240 films. 54 films from
Southeastern Europe, Ukraine and the South Caucasus will compete in
four categories – features, shorts, documentaries and student films
– for the Heart of Sarajevo Award, including 19 world
premieres.
The festival, which spans from Vienna to Istanbul, will honor
Hollywood stars, actors, and directors Meg Ryan, John Turturro, and
Alexander Payne for their contributions to the arts.
Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) will open with the world premiere
of "My Late Summer" by Bosnian Oscar-winning director Danis
Tanovic.
