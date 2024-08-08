ASAPSCREENS APP REVOLUTIONIZES DRUG SCREENING PROCESS FOR COLLECTORS AND EMPLOYERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Traci L. MangualJONESTOWN, PA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assurance Screening and Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking mobile application, asapscreens App , now available on Google Play and the Apple Store.This state-of-the-art tool is designed to ensure no drug screen goes undone and is performed quickly, thereby bolstering public safety and security. Get connected with a mobile drug and alcohol collector to access drug and alcohol testing anytime, anywhere in the United States.Download App for FREE ; services are only invoiced to Employers or those that order drug and alcohol screens via the app.Have you ever had an employee unable to return to work until a mandated drug or alcohol screen is completed? Here is how our app is the answer:Immediate Solutions and Operational Efficiency:.Rapid Assignment and Completion: asapscreens App enables swift assignment of drug and alcohol screening to a collector with GPS technology, minimizing downtime and ensuring that employees can return to work swiftly. This reduces the financial and operational impact of having key employees sidelined..Minimized Downtime: With asapscreens App, employers can avoid lengthy delays associated with traditional drug screening processes, keeping their workforce productive and on the move..Enhanced Compliance: Employers can effortlessly track and manage employee drug screenings, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and company policies.Sophisticated Tool for Public Safety and Security asapscreens has a Patent Pending and is more than just an app; it is a sophisticated tool that plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety and security. This app can assist in preventing substance abuse in the workplace and support a drug-free environment.asapscreens App is now available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store, making it accessible to Employers, DER's, Owner Operators, TPA's and Collectors nationwide.About Assurance Screening and Solutions Assurance Screening and Solutions is a leading provider of drug-free workplace solutions, specializing in Third Party Administration (TPA) and Compliance. We collaborate with over 20,000 drug screening collectors and collection sites across the United States.As proud members of the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) and the Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA), we stay at the forefront of industry laws and regulations, ensuring our clients receive the best and most up-to-date services. We're constantly growing and looking for dedicated collectors. Visit or call us at 717-900-5655 to join our nationwide network.For more information, visit our website at .________________________________________This press release provides an overview of the asapscreens App, emphasizing its benefits for both collectors and employers, and underscores Assurance Screening and Solutions' commitment to public safety and industry excellence.

