George Clooney, Brad Pitt-Starrer ‘Wolfs’ Gets Sequel As Film Pivots To Limited Theatrical Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) The George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starrer movie 'Wolfs' is getting a sequel. The film, which is set to premiere at the 81st Venice International Festival, was originally slated for a wide release before hitting the OTT.

Now, it is set for a one-week limited theatrical release on September 20, followed by an Apple TV+ debut on September 27, reports Variety.

Apple has made a deal with director Jon Watts to helm, write and produce a sequel for the A-list stars. In 'Wolfs' Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two“lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

As per Variety, the cast includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buric.

Apple Original Films' head of features, Matt Dentler said:“'Wolfs' is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment.”

He further mentioned:“With George and Brad's remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts' extraordinary direction, 'Wolfs' blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what's next. Releasing the movie to theatres before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we're excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle produce, while Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt produces alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Michael Beugg executive produces.