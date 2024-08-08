Vitafluence.Ai Announces Development Of AI-Agents To Accelerate Vaccines Development In Africa And The Global South

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Funded with Support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

- Dr. Peter O. OwotokiFRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Vitafluence GmbH, a German startup and leader in the development of Empathetic AI at the service of humanity, announces receipt of a new grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This grant will support the development of AI based capabilities to create and integrate large repositories of mRNA data, AI models and agentic workflows. This work will accelerate the search for mRNA vaccines, by researchers, across the globe.This development aims to equip biotech firms and research institutions in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) with world-class data and AI capabilities to fast-track the early phases of vaccine development by pinpointing promising candidates faster and more accuratelyBy employing AI in the RNA vaccine design process, the tool can swiftly analyze genetic data and predict the most efficacious mRNA sequences. This acceleration is critical in deploying vaccines more rapidly to LMICs, where timely access to vaccines can drastically alter public health outcomes. Additionally, AI can optimize the mRNA design for better stability and lower storage requirements, a significant benefit for LMICs where cold chain logistics are a challenge. By integrating AI to streamline these processes, Researchers can focus their efforts on adapting vaccine strategies that meet the unique demands and constraints of LMIC environments, ensuring faster and broader vaccine accessibility and ultimately, better preparedness against infectious diseases.”This is a preeminent use case of AI at the service of humanity leapfrogging the capabilities of scientists in resource constrained settings and democratizing unparalleled access to data, models and best practices.”Dr Peter O. Owotoki, CEO of VitafluenceVitafluence co-founders Dr Wamuyu Owotoki, an expert in Medicinal Chemistry, and Dr Peter Owotoki, a leader in the field of Responsible and Empathetic AI, will be heading up the team of skilled scientists, AI and software engineers working on this project. The expected results will be revolutionary for vaccine development, empowering researchers and scientists in the global south to put life-saving solutions into the hands of patients.“MRNA Technologies are hugely promising as the world came to learn during the pandemic. With our AI, researchers in LMICs will have the ability to accelerate the development of mRNA vaccines, thereby democratizing access across the globe.”Dr Wamuyu Owotoki, CSO of VitafluenceAbout Vitafluence:Vitafluence is at the forefront of a revolution in healthcare, embracing the power of data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to innovate AI-driven health solutions that are not only ethical and inclusive, but also deeply empathetic. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for all by accelerating scientific discovery and innovating therapeutic solutions. Together, we can create a healthier future for everyone!

Dr Peter O. Owotoki

Vitafluence Westerbachstr. 23, D-61476 Kronberg i. Ts.

email us here