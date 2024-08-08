Iran aims to expand cultivation of medicinal herbs across 300,000 hectares of lands

(MENAFN) According to Iran’s seventh National Development Plan (2023-2027), the country aims to significantly expand the cultivation of medicinal herbs across 300,000 hectares of natural landscapes. Tarahom Behzad from Iran’s Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization outlined that the previous plan, the sixth National Development Plan, had set a target of cultivating medicinal herbs on 250,000 hectares. However, this goal was surpassed, with cultivation extending to over 491,000 hectares.



The seventh National Development Plan emphasizes the development of medicinal plant habitats through multi-purpose pasture projects. These projects will utilize biological and biomechanical methods, aiming to enhance plant habitats while preserving the natural environment and avoiding changes in pasture usage. This approach reflects a commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.



In June, Mohammad Ali Rezaei, head of the agricultural commission at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), reported that Iran exported approximately USD550 million worth of medicinal herbs in the last year, from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024. Rezaei highlighted that Iran exports medicinal plants to various regions, including European countries, China, and several Arab nations. Notably, 60 percent of these exports were saffron products, while the remaining 40 percent were other medicinal herbs.



Rezaei also noted that due to the high levels of precipitation this year, which began on March 21, 2024, the country anticipates harvesting higher-quality crops. This increase in precipitation is expected to enhance the quality and yield of medicinal plants, contributing further to the country's export success in this sector.

