Sterlite Power secures new orders worth INR 1500 crores in Q1 FY’25

Bengaluru, 07 August 2024— Sterlite Power, a leading global power products and solutions provider has bagged orders worth INR 1,500 crores across its Global Products and Services (GPS) business that caters to high performance, green products and specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services. The new set of orders, won across the domestic and international market in Q1 FY25, builds on the total order book of over INR 6,560 crores at the start of this financial year.



Commenting on the new order wins, Mr. Reshu Madan, CEO, Global Products and Services, said “The GPS business is witnessing remarkable expansion, reflecting the surge in the transmission sector and India's robust economic outlook. These new orders, spanning various segments, reflect the materialising of our strategic business growth goals and the increasing demand for our products both domestically and internationally.”

Key order highlights are as follows:

High Performance Conductors & OPGW:

The overhead products are seeing strong demand for its high-performance conductors and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), driving growth in both domestic and international markets. The company secured major orders in Q1 for supply of conductors, especially for Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) transmission projects, thereby maintaining our market leadership in India and being the supplier of choice. The business has also secured orders from new export markets, thereby strengthening our export focus.

The business has also secured orders for supply of OPGW across various domestic and international customers



Power Cables: The power cable business is playing a crucial role in bolstering India's power infrastructure and enhances measures towards disaster preparedness. The company has secured major orders worth INR 250 crores for supply of Medium Voltage (MV) cables under the Government of India's disaster management scheme, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply in disaster-prone areas.

Further, Sterlite is also contributing to industrial modernization, securing a turnkey project to replace aging overhead power cable systems. These projects demonstrate our expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects and our commitment to providing reliable power distribution solutions The business has also secured multiple orders in EHV, HV and MV cables category.



Specialised EPC services: The business has secured a significant order to uprate two vital 66kV lines for Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). This project, which will increase ampacity by through line reconductoring using high performance conductors.





