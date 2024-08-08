SARASWATI SAREE DEPOT LIMITED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER TO OPEN ON AUGUST 12, 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 07, 2024: Saraswati Saree Depot Limited (“the Company”), shall open its Bid/Offer in relation to its initial public offer of Equity Shares on August 12, 2024 (the “Offer”).

The total offer size of Equity Shares (face value ₹ 10 each) comprises of fresh issue of up to 6,499,800 Equity Share and Offer for Sale of up to 3,501,000 Equity Shares (“Total Offer Size”).

The Price band of the Offer is fixed at ₹ 152 to ₹ 160 per Equity Share (“Price Band”). The face value of each equity share is ₹ 10. Bids can be made for a minimum of 90 Equity Shares and in multiples of 90 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from Fresh Issue towards funding Working capital requirements of the Company estimated ₹ 810 million [₹ 81 Crore] to be deployed in FY 2025; and balance amount towards General corporate purposes. (“Objects of the Offer”)

The Offer for Sale of up to 3,501,000 Equity Shares (“Offered Shares”) of face value ₹ 10 each comprise of up to 700,200 Equity Shares by Tejas Dulhani; up to 700,200 Equity Shares by Amar Dulhani; up to 700,200 Equity Shares by Shevakram Dulhani; up to 700,200 Equity Shares by Sujandas Dulhani; up to 350,100 Equity Shares by Tushar Dulhani and up to 350,100 Equity Shares by Nikhil Dulhani (collectively, the “Promoter Group Selling Shareholders”).

The Equity Shares are being offered through the Company’s Red Herring Prospectus dated August 06, 2024 filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune (“RHP”).

The Equity Shares offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on Stock Exchanges being BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE” together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”). For the purposes of the Offer, the Designated Stock Exchange shall be NSE.

This Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process and is in compliance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”, and such portion, the “QIB Portion”).



Further, 5% of the QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds and the remainder of the QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.



Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders out of which (a) one-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹0.20 million and up to ₹1.00 million; and (b) two-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1.00 million provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors (“RIIs”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.



All potential Bidders are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective bank accounts (including UPI ID for UPI Bidders using UPI Mechanism) (as defined hereinafter) in which the Bid amount will be blocked by the SCSBs or the Sponsor Banks, as applicable, to participate in the Offer. For details, see “Offer Procedure” on page 332 of the Red Herring Prospectus.



Unistone Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer (“BRLM”).

All capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.





