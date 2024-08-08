Canada decides to withdraw children of diplomats from Israel

(MENAFN) The Canadian announced on Wednesday that it has decided to withdraw the children of its diplomats from Israel due to fears of an expanding conflict in the Middle East, as reported by a news agency.



Heightened tensions between Israel, Iran, and the Hezbollah have raised concerns of a broader conflict in an already volatile region, exacerbated by Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and a humanitarian crisis.



These concerns have intensified following the killings of Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut, accompanied by threats of retaliation against Israel.



In a statement reported by the news agency, the Canadian Ministry of Global Affairs announced it would temporarily relocate the children of diplomats and their dependents to a safe third country. The ministry clarified that there are no dependents residing with diplomats stationed in Ramallah in the West Bank and Beirut, according to a UK news agency.



Canada issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning its citizens against traveling to Israel due to the ongoing conflict and unpredictable security situation. It also advised against travel to Gaza and the West Bank.



The Canadian ministry emphasized in its statement that the embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut and the representative office to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank remain fully operational and continue to provide essential services to Canadians.

